5,154 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.