Hollencrest Capital Management Has $521,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,176,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $339.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

