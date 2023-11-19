Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $110,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GEHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

