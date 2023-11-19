Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.20.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.30. 142,766,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,865,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $744.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

