Payden & Rygel Has $10.65 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Medtronic by 307.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Medtronic by 109.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after acquiring an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.76. 6,264,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,861,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

