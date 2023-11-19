Profund Advisors LLC Buys 14,607 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $70,112,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,386,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,795,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

