Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 650.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after buying an additional 1,883,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after buying an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $145,621,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.60. 35,580,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,371,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

