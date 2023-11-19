Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.46.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,279,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,534. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

