Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,782,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.21. 2,207,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.19 and its 200-day moving average is $192.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.