Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,401,733 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.56. 9,378,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,263,729. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $77.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

