Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.89 on Friday, reaching $802.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $817.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $781.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

