Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Australia Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of IAF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 93,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,840. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 519.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.