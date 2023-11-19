Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of IAF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 93,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,840. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.24.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
