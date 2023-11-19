Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 602 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. 38,524,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,288,260. The stock has a market cap of $237.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.87.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

