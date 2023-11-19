Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

PM stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $142.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

