Payden & Rygel Sells 11,400 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Payden & Rygel reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,890 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,069,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

