Financial Partners Group LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,228,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,050,000 after purchasing an additional 596,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 316,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,399,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $99.21. 328,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,494. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $148.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

