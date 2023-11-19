Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,810 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,567,240,000 after buying an additional 520,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,030,201 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,738,845,000 after buying an additional 675,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $930,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

Applied Materials Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $6.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,919,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $157.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

