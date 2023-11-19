Financial Partners Group LLC Buys 669 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Financial Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $94,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after purchasing an additional 674,929 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,055. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

