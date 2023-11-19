Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 2.1% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,661,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,966 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $222.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,378. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.61. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

