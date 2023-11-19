Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 757,231 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,995,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757,231 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.29% of Johnson Controls International worth $136,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,258,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after buying an additional 680,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,993,000 after buying an additional 44,284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,394,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,323,000 after buying an additional 729,986 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 309,996 shares of company stock valued at $16,936,115 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. 4,330,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.56. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.