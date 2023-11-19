Financial Partners Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after buying an additional 1,420,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,373. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.