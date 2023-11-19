Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $113.61 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 1.43% of SEI Investments worth $113,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 557,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 106.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 45,498 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,478,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 593,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,559. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $605,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,389,990.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $605,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,389,990.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,881. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

