Payden & Rygel Sells 29,100 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.4% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $19,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.6% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 914,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.27. 4,891,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,519. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

