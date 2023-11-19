Payden & Rygel Purchases 43,513 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $23,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW remained flat at $72.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

