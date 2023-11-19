Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 862,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,394 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $156,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,524,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.63 and its 200-day moving average is $165.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

