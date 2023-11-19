Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $167,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY remained flat at $50.84 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,229,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,662,347. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

