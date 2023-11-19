Financial Partners Group LLC Buys Shares of 28,750 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,462,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,106. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

