Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 5.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.98. 1,831,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,441. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average of $140.23.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

