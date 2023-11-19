Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $16,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.34. 734,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

