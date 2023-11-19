Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 340 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $15,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,943 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,493,000 after acquiring an additional 349,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,743 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,594,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $2,146,405. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

