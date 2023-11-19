Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $22.76 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 0.9% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 28.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.7% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $5.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.15. 1,342,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,884. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.03 and a 200-day moving average of $394.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

