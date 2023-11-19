Providence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 1.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 147,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.