Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 44 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,053 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $255.95 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

