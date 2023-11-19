Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 844.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $664,077,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $462.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.86 and a 200 day moving average of $453.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $544.01.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

