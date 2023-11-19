AXS Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

NYSE UPS opened at $147.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.41. The company has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

