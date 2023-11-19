Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $106.87 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Intuit worth $106,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 229,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $560.16. 1,127,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,377. The stock has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $369.94 and a one year high of $567.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $521.01 and a 200-day moving average of $488.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.