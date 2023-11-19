Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 104,218 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,395,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,218 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $102,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,427,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,740. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

