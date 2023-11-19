iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 36.2% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gateway Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.85% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $171,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,027,000 after acquiring an additional 361,460 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,349. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.468 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

