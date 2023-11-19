Ardor Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. Ardor has a total market cap of $122.76 million and approximately $186.93 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 23% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024933 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012410 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003957 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

