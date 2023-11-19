Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 62,992 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 62,992 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Broadcom worth $306,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $18.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $977.73. 1,979,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,349. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $511.00 and a one year high of $983.89. The stock has a market cap of $403.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $868.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $838.77.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.