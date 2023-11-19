NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152,136 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 160,271 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 0.6% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of NIKE worth $238,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.03.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.5 %

NIKE stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,353,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average is $105.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

