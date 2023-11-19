The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lifted by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,804 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 395,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 456,185 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Walt Disney by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.15. 12,201,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,275,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.21. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

