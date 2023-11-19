The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 395,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 456,185 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.4% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,201,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,275,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

