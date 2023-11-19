ProShare Advisors LLC Has $183.92 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 193,264 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $183,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $237,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,912,000 after purchasing an additional 541,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $78,770,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $73,389,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,667 shares of company stock worth $2,580,543. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.75. 353,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,577. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.24 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.