ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,351 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $188,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $118.98. 1,276,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,689. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.75 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

