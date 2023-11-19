ProShare Advisors LLC Has $191.03 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,374 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Illinois Tool Works worth $191,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.92. 1,251,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,971. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.