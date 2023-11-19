ProShare Advisors LLC Has $206.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,182,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,687 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Cardinal Health worth $206,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,594. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.45. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $105.50. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 169.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.