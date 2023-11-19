International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,853 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of International Business Machines worth $229,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $152.89. 4,426,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $153.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.86.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

