ProShare Advisors LLC Has $408.06 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,819 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of PepsiCo worth $408,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,583,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,518. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.71.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

