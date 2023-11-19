Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0815 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE FFC opened at $13.65 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
