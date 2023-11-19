Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0815 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE FFC opened at $13.65 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

